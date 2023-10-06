Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From the LA Times: An Orange County entrepreneur is waging a $60-million legal battle to stop Apple from steamrolling startups.

° From ZDNet: Apple released iOS 17.0.3 update on Wednesday to fix “an issue that may cause some iPhone 15 Pros and Pro Maxes to run warmer than expected.” According to testing done by ZDNet, the update does the job.

° From 9to5Mac: There are multiple new iPads on track for the coming months, including iPad mini 7 and two new iPad Air models.

° From Cult of Mac: You can no longer downgrade your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1. Following the release of iOS 17.0.3, Apple has stopped signing the last stable iOS 16 release for its iPhones.

° From The Sun: Personal trainer Siri Price has been forced to change her name — to stop iPhones pinging every time someone calls out to her.

° From the Financial Times: With almost half the production workforce already recruited at TSMC’s chip fabrication plan in Arizona, around 50% of them are actually from Taiwan.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Music has shared a 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at U2’s residency in the newly built Las Vegas Sphere a

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner shares the choices he has made to protect his very expensive Apple Gear with the goal of maintaining functionality as well as cosmetic appearance, maximizing sale or trade in values. Laptops, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and even the Apple TV Remote are the subjects addressed.

