Last week WaterField Designs introduced its Limited Edition website preview portal. Today, the company revealed the first of its limited-time conceptual pieces in the new “Sandbox” category.

The US$349 limited-edition Verve Laptop Briefcase is inspired by a single, asymmetric, V-shaped fold. According to the folks at WaterField Designs, highlighted on the front panel, this fold transforms a simple, premium-leather square into an elegant design.

A notch in the fold creates a front pocket, beautifully merging form and function. The new laptop bag features separate padded compartments for a MacBook Pro 16-inch or Dell XPS 15 and an iPad or other tablet, three carry options—leather handles, a Supreme Suspension Shoulder Strap, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough—and a singular look that will turn heads.

The Verve Laptop Briefcase is available for 10 days only — through Feb. 17.

