The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 7.5 Community, an update of the volunteer-supported free office suite for desktop productivity.
It’s available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download for macOS (Apple Silicon and Intel processors), Windows (Intel/AMD and ARM processors), and Linux.
According the folks at the Document Foundation, here are the most significant new features:
GENERAL
• Major improvements to dark mode support
• New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant
• The Start Centre can filter documents by type
• An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented
• PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features
• Support for font embedding on macOS
• Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options
• Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor
WRITER
• Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible
• Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility
• New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms
• A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu
• Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs
• Several spell checking improvements
CALC
• Data tables are now supported in charts
• The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions
• “Spell out” number formats have been added
• Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive
• Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘)
IMPRESS & DRAW
• New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles
• Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported
• Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator
• It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them
• The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen
