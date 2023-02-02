The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 7.5 Community, an update of the volunteer-supported free office suite for desktop productivity. 

It’s available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download for macOS (Apple Silicon and Intel processors), Windows (Intel/AMD and ARM processors), and Linux.
According the folks at the Document Foundation, here are the most significant new features:
GENERAL
    • Major improvements to dark mode support
    • New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant
    • The Start Centre can filter documents by type
    • An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented
    • PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features
    • Support for font embedding on macOS
    • Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options
    • Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor
WRITER
    • Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible
    • Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility
    • New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms
    • A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu
    • Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs
    • Several spell checking improvements
CALC
    • Data tables are now supported in charts
    • The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions
    • “Spell out” number formats have been added 
    • Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive
    • Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘)
IMPRESS & DRAW
    • New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles
    • Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported
    • Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator
    • It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them
    • The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today