The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 7.5 Community, an update of the volunteer-supported free office suite for desktop productivity.

It’s available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download for macOS (Apple Silicon and Intel processors), Windows (Intel/AMD and ARM processors), and Linux.

According the folks at the Document Foundation, here are the most significant new features:

GENERAL

• Major improvements to dark mode support

• New application and MIME-type icons, more colorful and vibrant

• The Start Centre can filter documents by type

• An improved version of the Single Toolbar UI has been implemented

• PDF Export improved with several fixes, and new options and features

• Support for font embedding on macOS

• Improvements to the Font Features dialog with several new options

• Addition of a zoom slider at the bottom right of the macro editor

WRITER

• Bookmarks have been significantly improved, and are also much more visible

• Objects can be marked as decorative, for better accessibility

• New types added to content controls, which also improve the quality of PDF forms

• A new automatic accessibility checker option has been added to the Tools menu

• Initial machine translation is available, based on DeepL translate APIs

• Several spell checking improvements

CALC

• Data tables are now supported in charts

• The Function Wizard now lets you search by descriptions

• “Spell out” number formats have been added

• Conditional formatting conditions are now case insensitive

• Correct behavior when entering numbers with a single prefix quote (‘)

IMPRESS & DRAW

• New set of default table styles, and creation of table styles

• Table styles can be customized, saved as master elements and exported

• Objects can be drag-and-dropped in the navigator

• It is now possible to crop inserted videos in the slide and still play them

• The presenter console can also run as a normal window instead of fullscreen

