Apple has filed for a patent (number 20230029775 A1) involving “methods and systems for manipulating audio properties of objects.” It involves the rumored “RealityPro” head-mounted display.

About the patent filing

The patent filing generally relates to controlling audio properties of objects, such as the volume or directivity of a virtual object in an extended reality (XR) environment. In various implementations, XR environments include objects that emit sound.

However, in physical environments, various objects emit sounds directionally, such that the volume of the sound depends on the orientation of the listener with respect to the object. Apple wants its RealityPro to be able to change audio properties based on a user’s input and environment.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “In one implementation, a method of changing an audio property of an object is performed at a device including one or more processors coupled to non-transitory memory. The method includes displaying, using a display, a representation of a scene including a representation of an object associated with an audio property. The method includes displaying, using the display, in association with the representation of the object, a manipulator indicating a value of the audio property.

“The method includes receiving, using one or more input devices, a user input interacting with the manipulator. The method includes, in response to receiving the user input, changing the value of the audio property based on the user input and displaying, using the display, the manipulator indicating the changed value of the audio property.”

About the RealityPro

When it comes to the Reality Pro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

