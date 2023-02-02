Zazie Beetz and Tom Hardy are set to star in Apple TV+’s upcoming “Lazarus” series, according to Deadline.

The series is based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler (pseudonym for Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril). Here’s how Deadline describes the series: An emaciated young man is found wandering along a train track. Thirteen years earlier, he and his sister went missing, presumed victims of the notorious serial killer Jurek Walter. To find the sister, police detective Saga Bauer must go undercover in the maximum-security psychiatric hospital where Jurek Walter has been kept since his arrest years ago.

Hardy will play Jurek Walter and Beetz will portray Inspector Saga Bauer. Hardy received a supporting actor Oscar nomination for “The Revenant.” His feature credits include “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max Fury Road,” and the “ Venom” films.

Beetz received a Supporting Actress Comedy Series Emmy nomination in 2018 for her turn in FX’s “Atlanta” as Donald Glover’s on-and-off again girlfriend. Her feature credits include “Joker,” “The Harder They Fall,” and “Deadpool 2.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related