Apple’s new “Shot on iPhone” promo is a 30-minute film, “Fursat,” by director Vishal Bhardwaj.

It’s described as “a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present.” “Shot on iPhone” is Apple’s series of photos and videos designed to showcase the camera/video features of its iPhone line-up.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today