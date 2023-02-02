I record a lot of voice audio files that are uploaded and streamed. I generally record 5-6 days a week. Sometimes the recordings are just simply corrections of previous audio recordings that I’ve made.

I’ve been using a Mac for many years and prefer it for many reasons, but I’ve struggled to find a good audio editor. There are many on the market, but none seemed to be what I was looking for. GarageBand and Logic Pro from Apple are overly complex for what I need. I need to simply record, edit the waveform, and then save.

There are some free and “shareware” apps, but those just do not seem very professional with the look and performance on the Mac. There are even some purchased apps that have embedded ads encouraging me to buy their other products. I want a clean, professional app, and I found exactly that in TwistedWave.

TwistedWave does all I need and so much more. I must admit, I was hesitant to use TwistedWave because it is written by one person. I thought that software developed by one person would be lacking in appearance and performance. I was very wrong and glad I gave it a chance.

I tried the trial version and really liked the application. I then reached out to the developer to see if I could get a full copy to try all the features and to write a review, to which he agreed. After using it for only a short time, TwistedWave has become the application I use for all my audio recordings and editing.

I always record in mp3 in stereo. I really like how I can see the waveform as I record and then can go back and easily select areas with mistakes, simply delete them, and re-record. The sound bars on the side that rise and fall with my audio levels help keep the audio consistent.=

It’s easy to zoom into a certain time in your recording or see the entire audio file. Often when listening back, if there is a mistake, I just click “m” and immediately the file is marked with a red line so I can easily find it later. If you have two red marks the cursor can easily select between them snapping to your lines so you can correct exactly the area you marked.

I can equalize, compress, or use hundreds of audio plugins. The application can convert audio files to different formats. I can do single files or entire folders. I can also batch process files with changes such as fade in/out, etc.

New to TwistedWave is speech recognition. If one is making a long recording such as a book, TwistedWave will recognize the words of the audio and synchronize it with the text. Video Sync is also now available. Both of these are additional purchases, but are excellent additions.

TwistedWave is available for Mac, iOS, and an online version. Each version is a separate purchase. The license does allow for one copy to be installed on more than one Mac as long as you are the main user. This makes it very easy to record in the field on your Mac, then to edit it at home. There are far too many features to go into in this short review, but I encourage you to give TwistedWave a try. The developer is quick to respond to any questions.

If you need to record audio files and edit them, I highly recommend TwistedWave. You can try a fully functional demo for 30 days. If you decide to purchase the application, it’s US$99. The purchase is risk free. The developer offers a 90-day money back guarantee.

I can truly say TwistedWave has become one of my most used apps on the Mac. It is fast, does exactly what I want, and has never once crashed or had an error. That makes it more than worthwhile.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

