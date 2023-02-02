A new Apple Card promo was to to welcome a co-owner to the family with US$100 in Daily Cash.

Apple Card Family allows two people to co-own an Apple Card, and share and merge their credit lines while building credit together equally. Apple Card Family also enables parents to share Apple Card with their children, while offering optional spending limits and controls to help teach smart and safe financial habits, according to Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay.

In the new promo, when you add a co-owner to your account by Feb. 6, they’ll receive $100 from Apple when they spend $100 in their first 30 days.

