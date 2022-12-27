In a note to investors — as noted by AppleInsider — J.P. Morgan analysts iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lead times have improved, and in-store availability is better overall.

The investment bank says that, worldwide, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus show a four-day shipping estimate in week 16 since their launch. That’s up from a 1-day shipping estimate the week prior.

J.P. Morgan says the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max show a 22-day shipping estimate in week 16 since their launch. That’s down from a 25-day shipping estimate the week prior, notes AppleInsider.

