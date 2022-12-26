As noted by MacRumors, in celebration of the Japanese New Year, Apple will be holding a two-day promotion that offers customers in Japan a free Apple gift card worth up to ¥32,000 with the purchase of an eligible Apple product on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

You can get a special Apple Gift Card worth up to 32,000 yen, or a special AirTag. Gift card amounts will range from ¥4,000 for second-generation AirPods and other accessories to ¥32,000 for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

New Year (正月, shōgatsu) is the most important holiday in Japan. Most businesses shut down from January 1 to January 3, and families typically gather to spend the days together.

