Another day, another lawsuit. A new class action lawsuit against Apple alleges that the Apple Watch blood oxygen sensor is racially biased against people with dark skin tones, reports AppleInsider.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York. Plaintiff Alex Morales says he purchased an Apple Watch between 2020 and 2021. He says that he was aware that the device has pulse oximetry features, and believed it did this without regard to skin tone.

“For decades, there have been reports that such devices were significantly less accurate in measuring blood oxygen levels based on skin color,” the lawsuit alleges. “The ‘real world significance’ of this bias lay unaddressed until the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, which converged with a greater awareness of structural racism which exists in many aspects of society.”

Morales is seeking “monetary, statutory, and/or punitive damages,” “costs and expenses, including reasonable attorney and expert fees,” and “other and further relief as the Court deems just and proper.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related