Apple’s cheaper second-generation AR/VR headset will come in two high-end and low-end models, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a Medium post.

“Apple’s second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models,” he writes. “The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively. The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025.”

This year could see a first generation AR/MR headset, rumored to be dubbed the “RealityPro.” However, it’s expected to cost US$3,000-$5,000. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, says it won’t be unveiled until this summer’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

The article says Apple made the decision to delay the launch of the “RealityPro” earlier this month after product testing showed that there are hardware and software issues that still needed to be ironed out. No date has been announced for this summer’s WWDC, but it’s usually held in June.

About the ‘RealityPro’

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

