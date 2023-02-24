Lifeline is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Lifeline is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas, for the Mac or theApple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: The smash hit texting adventure with millions of worldwide fans is now on Arcade – get lost in space with Taylor as you help navigate the deadly universe of Lifeline!

“I’ve played many games that I find engrossing, but Lifeline may be one of the first that changed the way I thought about my daily routine, which leapt off the screen and became a part of my lived experience.” – Eli Cymet, Gamezebo

Lifeline is a playable, branching story of survival against all odds. You will help Taylor make life or death decisions, and face the consequences together.

Acclaimed writer Dave Justus (Fables: The Wolf Among Us) weaves a gripping interactive story through the aftermath of a crash landing on an alien moon. Taylor is stranded, the rest of the crew are dead or missing, and Taylor’s communicator can only reach you.

Lifeline pioneered a new narrative experience enabled by modern devices. This story plays out in real time as Taylor works to stay alive, notifications deliver new messages throughout your day. Keep up as they come in, or catch up later when you’re free.

Or, dive in and jump back to earlier points in the story, and see what happens when you make a different choice. Simple actions can have a profound effect. Complete any single path to restart the story and unlock this mode.

Lifeline is a deep, immersive story of survival and perseverance, with many possible outcomes. Taylor is relying on YOU.

Lifeline is a single player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

