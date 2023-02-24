Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” places seventh on this week’s list of the top 10 streaming shows and movies as ranked by Reelgood, a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine with five million users. It’s the show’s third consecutive week in the top 10.

And the streaming service’s “Sharper” movie debuts on the charts in eighth place.

Other shows/movies in Reelgood’s top 10 list this week are: “The Last of Us” (first place); “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (second place); “You” (third place); “Poker Face” (fourth place); “Babylon” (sixth place); “Your Place or Mine” (seventh place); “Sharper” (eighth place); “Yellowstone” (ninth place); and “The Woman King” (10th place).

