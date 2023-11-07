Apple has released watchOS 10.1.1, a bug fix update for the Apple Watch operating system.

According to Apple’s release notes, “This update provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users.”

watchOS ‌10.1.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

