Apple has released macOS 14.1.1 for compatible Macs. The update to macOS Sonoma appears to address the upgrade error some new M3 MacBook Pro and iMac owners have experienced. Here are Apple’s release notes:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple has also updated macOS Ventura to macOS 13.6.2 for systems not able to run Sonoma (or whose owners don’t want to run Sonoma).

The updates can be installed on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

