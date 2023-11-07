Apple has released iOS 17.1. and iPadOS 17.1. with fixes for BMW wireless charging and Weather widget glitches. According to Apple’s release notes, the update provides bug fixes including:

° In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC feature may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars.

° Weather Lock Screen widget may not display properly.

iOS 17.1.1 and iPadOS 17.1.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

