CNBC reports that Apple will pay US$25 million in back pay and civil penalties to settle a matter about the company’s hiring practices under the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to the Department of Justice said.

The tech giant was accused of not advertising positions on its external website and erecting hurdles such as requiring mailed paper applications. Apple contests the accusation, according to the settlement agreement, and says that it believes it was following Department of Labor regulations.

Still, the company has agreed to pay $6.75 million in civil penalties and establish an $18.25 million fund for back pay to eligible discrimination victims, the DOJ said in a release. Apple was accused of not advertising positions that it wanted to fill through a federal program called Permanent Labor Certification Program or PERM, which allows U.S. companies to recruit workers who can become permanent U.S. residents after completing a number of requirements.

“Apple proudly employs more than 90,000 people in the United States and continues to invest nationwide, creating millions of jobs. When we realized we had unintentionally not been following the DOJ standard, we agreed to a settlement addressing their concerns,” an Apple spokesperson told CNBC. “We have implemented a robust remediation plan to comply with the requirements of various government agencies as we continue to hire American workers and grow in the U.S.”

