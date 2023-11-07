Football Manager 2024 Touch is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$6.99/month game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Football Manager 2024 Touch is available for the iPhone and iPad, but, sadly, not for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game is described: The world’s greatest soccer management simulation returns to Apple Arcade for a new season with Football Manager 2024 Touch.

Chase instant glory as the boss of one of the world’s best clubs or import your existing career from Football Manager 2023 Touch to continue your progress – the choice is yours.

New features and gameplay upgrades empower you to elevate your team’s performances this season, shape a title-winning culture and inspire your players on the biggest stages.

Game Description

• Find a successful strategy. Soccer’s most dominant tactical styles are at your fingertips, allowing you to hit the ground running from your opening game. To really set yourself apart, add a unique twist to create your own winning philosophy.

• Build your dream squad. Lean on the skills of your scouts to sign soccer’s biggest names and the superstars of the future.

• Develop the next generation. Level up your youth prospects on the training ground, turning them into world-class icons that will drive your team forward.

• Relish big Matchday moments. Make game-winning decisions as you experience the thrills and spills of life in the dugout.

• Speed through the seasons with an ‘Instant Result’ option that allows you to skip straight to the final whistle.

NEW FOR THIS SEASON

SHAPE A TITLE-WINNING CULTURE

Define the sort of boss you want to be with new Manager Principles. Experience the immersion of a dressing room with a better understanding of player personalities and how they respond to your managerial approach.

LEVEL UP YOUR SUPERSTARS

Take your side’s performances to the next level with enhanced Training. An improved interface delivers greater control, while a significant refresh to Mentoring groups makes it easier for you to use to your experience stars to help develop the next generation into world-class icons.

MOST AUTHENTIC MATCHDAY

Significant enhancements to player movement, ball physics and lighting level up the drama of matchday, creating the most immersive and best-looking match engine to date. The addition of a new Inverted Full-Back player role brings you to the cutting edge of modern tactical innovation.

DOMINATE FROM SET PIECES

Make an impact at both ends of the pitch with a revamped Set Piece Creator. Utilise the expertise of your backroom team to develop routines that’ll deliver the winning edge over your rivals.

DEVELOP YOUR CLUB

Whether it’s a new stadium or a bigger transfer budget, impact the future of your club with an overhauled system for interacting with your club’s hierarchy. You’ll benefit from being able to put your demands across clearer when you’re pushing the board for more support.

IMPROVED IPHONE NAVIGATION

Enjoy sharper navigation throughout the game with an optimised iPhone skin. Directly influenced by player feedback, the enhanced layout delivers presents information in a friendlier way that smooths your ascent to the top of the footballing world.

Several more features, including improvements to opposition recruitment and two new ways to play, are waiting for you to discover in every career. Full information is available on the Football Manager website.

Football Manager 2024 Touch is a single-player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

