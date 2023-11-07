According to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, India’s smartphone market remained flat YoY (year-over-year), shipping 44 million units in the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23). And there was a bit of good news for Apple.

In July and August registered single-digit growth as the channels started early festive stocking, but September had its lowest shipments since 2019, as tapered demand and high prices restricted growth, according to IDC. However, this came on the heels of a challenging first half of the year and a modest start to the festive season, notes the research group.

The ASP (average selling price) hit a high of US$253, with 5% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) and 12% YoY growth in 3Q23. Vendors focused on affordable 5G devices and discounts across the channels. 5G smartphone shipments reached a record 58% share with 25 million units in 3Q23, according to Upasana Joshi, research manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The premium smartphone segment (US$600<US$800), at 3% share, registered the highest growth of 52%, led by the iPhone 13, Galaxy S23/S23 FE and the newly launched Moto Razr 40.

The “super-premium” segment (US$800+) similarly registered a healthy 43% growth, with its share up from 4% to 6% in 3Q23. Apple led this segment, with 60% share, with high shipments of its iPhone13/14/15.

India’s festive season includes Diwali – Festival of Lights (November 12), Nevaratri — the 9-Nights Festival for Goddesses (October 15-24), Navaratri — Victory of Rama (October 24, 2023) and Durga Puja — Victory of Durga (October 20-24).

