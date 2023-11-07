Well, that’s not good: MacRumors reports that Apple’s new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M3 chip began arriving to customers over the past day, and some early adopters have discovered that the laptop can’t be updated to macOS Sonoma over the air.

As noted by @aaronp613 on X, at least some 14-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip shipped with an unreleased build of macOS Ventura 13.5 installed. When users attempt to update to macOS Sonoma in the System Settings app, macOS Ventura 13.5 is listed as the latest version available instead of macOS Sonoma 14.1.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 starts at US$1,599 and $1,499 for education; the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro starts at $1,999 and $1,849 for education; and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 and $2,299 for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related