Roblox has hired 23-year Apple veteran John Stauffer to oversee the engineering team responsible for the virtual world’s core engine, reports Axios.

The article says Roblox has big aspirations for the company, many of which center on making its core engine able to run on as many devices as possible. Stauffer, who officially starts at Roblox next week, will be a vice president of engineering, reporting to Roblox Chief Technical Officer Daniel Sturman.

At Apple, his most recent position was as vice president of the Interactive Media Group. The IMG is responsible for all of the audio, media, graphics, communication and display software technologies (with some exceptions) for all Apple and Beats products across iOS, macOS, tvOS, iPadOS and watchOS.

