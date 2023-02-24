Indonesia’s premium smartphone shipments (≥$600) grew 212% year-over-year in 2022 with Apple and Samsung taking a combined 68.1% of the shipments, according to Counterpoint Research.

The research groups says the iPhone 14 series was one of the most anticipated smartphone series in the country in 2022. Erajaya group and Blibli stores offered trade-ins and installment offers to attract consumers. The high demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max 512GB and 1TB caused a temporary shortage of these models at the pre-order stage.

Counterpoint says entry-level smartphone shipments declined in Indonesia due to lower consumer demand against the backdrop of macroeconomic headwinds. At the same time, the consumer’s need to upgrade to higher categories could have also contributed to the decline in the entry-level segment.

