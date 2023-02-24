Apple has hired Lauren Fry, a long-time ad sales executive, to “help build a video advertising business” for Apple TV+, reports The Information.

This could mean, as the article hints, that Apple is considering an ad-supported tier for Apple TV+. In January Business Insider reported that is looking to hire an ad sales exec to focus on live sports and ad-supported TV+ plans.

With streaming services such as Netflix and Disney + launching ad-supported versions at lower cost, Apple may be considering the same. Business Insider says Apple is looking at candidates similar to Paramount Global’s chief digital advertising officer and Netflix ad sales Vice President Peter Naylor.

Apple TV+ saw its monthly price go from $4.99 to $5.99. Apple may be considering an even less expensive option with ads. Or perhaps the tech giant needs more income to pay for the billions it’s spending on original programming for the streaming service.

