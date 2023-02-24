The new thriller “Liaison,” premieres today on Apple TV+ with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31.

Here’s how the series is described: “Liaison” is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

