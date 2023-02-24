The second season of the animated series, “Pretzel and the Puppies,” premieres today on Apple TV+.

The series stars the voice talents of Emmy Award winner Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Nasim Pedrad (“Chad,” “Aladdin”), Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton.

Here’s how the series is described: Meet Pretzel, the world’s longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and “make their bark” on their friends and neighbors in their hometown of Muttgomery.

