Apple TV+ ranks number eight among all streaming services in the U.S. in an annual ranking compiled by research firm Parks Associates. The rank is unchanged from 2021.

Interestingly, the research group says Prime Video has replaced Netflix on the number one spot with the former champ coming in at number two. That’s a reversal from 2021.

The top 10 streaming services in the U.S., per Parks Associates, is, in descending order, Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, Parmount+, Apple TV+, Peacock, and Starz.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

