Dead Cells+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Dead Cells+ is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas, for the Mac or the Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how the game is described: Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…!

That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers.

Dead Cells+ is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

Main Features

• Roguevania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath

• Frantic and Dynamic 2D Action: Learn your enemies’ patterns to stay alive, or prepare to be sent back to your cell before you can say “baguette”

• Nonlinear Progression: Unlock new levels with every death, opt for the path that suits your current build, your playstyle or just your mood.

Surely, the ramparts can’t be as bad the sewers, right?

• Play at your own pace: Will you explore every nook and cranny of the castle, or rush to the end?

Dead Cells+ is a single player game for ages 12 and up. It has gamepad support.

