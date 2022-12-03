Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites.

° From The Mac Observer:A new teaser video posted to YouTube gives audiences a sneak-peak at what’s ahead for Apple TV+ in 2023, providing surprises along the way.

° From AppleInsider: Musician Zedd walks fans through remixing his song “Clarity” using GarageBand in a new Apple Music promo.

° From MacRumors: With the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple rolled out a Emergency SOS via Satellite, which is designed to allow iPhone 14 owners to contact emergency services using satellite connectivity when no cellular or WiFi connection is available. The feature was put to the test in Alaska on Dec. 1, when a man became stranded in a rural area.

° From Macworld: iFix shows how the new landscape camera in the 10th generation iPad “ruins everything.”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel continues to discuss and debate social media alternatives to Twitter. Chuck Joiner, Eric Bolden, David Ginsburg, Brittany Smith, Web Bixby, and Kelly Guimont also examine which social media properties are the most important ones, especially as each of the major players take turns being demonized by the tech press. (Part 3)

