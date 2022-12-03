Another day, another lawsuit. Patently Apple reports that Apple has been sued by Geoscope Technologies who claims the Cupertino, California-based company’s mobile devices, especially the iPhone and Apple Watch, infringe on its acquired intellectual property.

Geoscope owns six patents relating to the field of geolocation services for mobile devices. Patently Apple notes that the lawsuit mentions that the original inventors of the six patents will testify at trial.

Geoscope is incorporated in China. Its registered office is at the Singapore Business Federation Center. The company’s “principal activity is other holding companies,” so make of that what you will.

