In a note to developers, Apple says that 25 hours of Xcode Cloud are now included in the Apple Developer Program.

From the note: Xcode Cloud, the continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode, accelerates the development and delivery of high-quality apps. It brings together cloud-based tools that help you build apps, run automated tests in parallel, deliver apps to testers, and view and manage user feedback.

We’re pleased to announce that as of January 2024, all Apple Developer Program memberships will include 25 compute hours per month on Xcode Cloud as a standard, with no additional cost. If you’re already subscribed to Xcode Cloud for free, no additional action is required on your part. And if you haven’t tried Xcode Cloud yet, now is the perfect time to start building your app for free in just a few minutes.

