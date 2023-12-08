Ultenic, a rising brand in the smart home appliance industry, today announces the launch of its new MC1 Robot vacuum cleaner with mop.

It has a multi-functional dock with features including auto-cleaning, auto-washing, auto-drying, and self-emptying making vacuuming and mopping an absolute breeze. The Ultenic MC1 Robot Vacuum is available from Amazon for a special introductory price of US$599.99 using the $300 coupon until Dec. 31 Grab a bargain when you can!

Here’s how Ultenic describes the MC1 Robot vacuum cleaner: By maximizing efficiency and convenience, this Ultenic MC1 Robot Vacuum aims to inspire people to embrace a more enjoyable and efficient approach to house cleaning. The MC1s 4L clean and dirty water tanks and dual spinning mops ensure that the mops are always using clean water for optimal cleaning performance.

This prevents any dirt or residue from being spread back onto the floors, providing a more effective and hygienic cleaning experience. Traditional mopping can be a laborious and time-consuming task but the MC1 addresses this issue by incorporating dual spinning mops, which effectively remove stubborn stains and dirt from various types of flooring. The mops’ rotating action ensures thorough cleaning, leaving floors spotless and sparkling.

Compared to other robotic vacuums which typically use gyroscope navigation, the MC1 robot vacuum is equipped with LiDAR navigation. This means it can perform 360-degree omnidirectional scanning to map a home, which can increase the efficiency of planning a cleaning path for thorough coverage with no missed spots. It also has a multi-level mapping system and users can save maps on the Ultenic App for multiple floors for seamless cleaning across different levels so can effortless clean the whole home, however it is configured.

Cleaning can now be simple, Ultenic ensures that no corner is left untouched, enabling a thorough and comprehensive cleaning of the entire house. Enjoy more fantastic functions, like 5000Pa extreme suction, carpet boost and advanced app & voice control. A homeowner can now sit back, relax and let the MC1 clean the whole home with no manual intervention whatsoever required.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related