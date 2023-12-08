Apple TV+ has shared the first images from “Constellation,” a new eight-part, conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”).

Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander,” “The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who” ), the eight-part series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode weekly through March 27.

Here’s how ‘Constellation’ is described: “Constellation” stars Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

