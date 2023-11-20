Alaska Airlines has announced that soon you’ll be able to use Tap to Pay on your iPhone or Apple Watch for in-flight purchases.

Charu Jain, senior vice president of innovation and merchandising at Alaska Airlines, says that the company’s flight attendants use iPhones onboard the aircraft to make sure you’re seated correctly, deliver your pre-ordered meal, and take snack and alcohol orders. Because of new technology from Apple and the airline’s partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, the airline can now use these iPhones to accept your contactless payment method of choice.

When it’s time to pay for your beverage or snack pack, simply hold your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, your contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the flight attendant’s iPhone. The payment will be securely completed via NFC technology.

Jain says that Tap to Pay on iPhone is rolling out on select flights and will be available across our fleet in the next few months.

