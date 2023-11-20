Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From Geeky Gadgets: With the potential for future enhancements and the prospect of the M3 chip in other Mac models, the future of emulation on Mac seems bright.

° From AppleInsider: Images of an Apple Watch Ultra prototype with a black casing have surfaced online, claiming to be from original FCC filings.

° From MacRumors: Apple is preparing to begin supporting digital car keys in the Wallet app for certain MINI vehicles, allowing owners to lock, unlock, and start their vehicles using a pass stored in the Wallet app on the iPhone or Apple Watch.

° From ET News: Apple plans to bring OLED display technology to nine new devices by 2027.

° From The Independent: In a secret location in Paris, Apple has hired an elite team of laser-wielding hackers to try and crack its iPhones.

° From Macworld: With an old chip and an older design, Apple’s cheapest MacBook should either be cheaper or retired.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related