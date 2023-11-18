° Check out my review of the 16-inch MacBookPro with M2 Pro processor.

° Apple TV+’s “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” won five Critics Choice Documentary Awards. In fact, it won in every category in which it was nominated.

° Apple Arcade’s “Hello Kitty Island Adventure” is nominated for best mobile game at The Game Awards.

° It’s easy to see why people want to work for Apple. The average employee makes US$127,197 per year and will stay with the company for 4.5 years on average.

° Apple has announced the 2023 App Store Award finalists — “nearly 40 app and game developers who are delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.”

° Apple had 21.6% of the Latin American smartphone market in the third quarter despite limited availability of the iPhone 15.

° Apple has extended its Emergency SOS via satellite for an additional free year.

° Apple had a successful iPhone launch in Canada despite sales being down 3% year-over-year.

° Apple will finally add RCS messaging support to the iPhone next year.

° Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives has been named to the TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential Climate Leaders for Business for 2023.”

