° Check out my review of the 16-inch MacBookPro with M2 Pro processor.
° Apple TV+’s “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” won five Critics Choice Documentary Awards. In fact, it won in every category in which it was nominated.
° Apple Arcade’s “Hello Kitty Island Adventure” is nominated for best mobile game at The Game Awards.
° It’s easy to see why people want to work for Apple. The average employee makes US$127,197 per year and will stay with the company for 4.5 years on average.
° Apple has announced the 2023 App Store Award finalists — “nearly 40 app and game developers who are delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.”
° Apple had 21.6% of the Latin American smartphone market in the third quarter despite limited availability of the iPhone 15.
° Apple has extended its Emergency SOS via satellite for an additional free year.
° Apple had a successful iPhone launch in Canada despite sales being down 3% year-over-year.
° Apple will finally add RCS messaging support to the iPhone next year.
° Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives has been named to the TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential Climate Leaders for Business for 2023.”
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today