Fans of Netflix’s drama series, “Warrior Nun,” have called for AppleTV+ to save the show after its cancellation after just two seasons, according to a CBR report.

Enough fans have lobbied for the cause that “APPLE TV SAVE WARRIOR NUN”began trending on Twitter. “Warrior Nun” is an American fantasy drama streaming television series based on the comic book character “Warrior Nun Areala.”

Developed as a feature film adaptation, the idea was re-imagined as a TV series for Netflix when the service had given the production a series order for a first season. The series debuted on July 2, 2020, to generally positive reviews. In August 2020, the series was renewed for a second season, which was released on November 10, 2022.However, the series was canceled after two seasons

