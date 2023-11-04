Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 23-27.

° Apple has announced a new MacBook Pro lineup featuring the all-new family of M3 chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

° Apple announced the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. They’re the first personal computer chips built using the 3-nanometer process technology, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space and improving speed and efficiency.

° Apple announced an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip.

° This holiday season, Apple says its Apple Arcade is building on its catalog with eight new games, including Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story, along with more than 50 updates to existing titles on the service.

° The Lazarus Group has been targeting blockchain engineers on a cryptocurrency exchange platform, using macOS malware dubbed “KANDYKORN.”

° Apple’s US iPhone shipments declined 11% year-over-year in the third quarter, in part due to the later launch date of the iPhone 15 series compared to the iPhone 14 series, adds the research group.

° Apple has released a new build of macOS Sonoma 14.1 exclusively for the new MacBook Pros and M3 iMac announced at Monday’s “Scary Fast” event.

° Reuters reports that Walt Disney’s ESPN sports network could secure an enterprise value of US$24 billion and attract investment interest from sports leagues, tech firms like Apple and telecom majors including Verizon, according to Bank of America (BofA) Global Research.

° Apple announced the financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter that ended September 30, 2023. And it’s good news and bad news.

° The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences today revealed the nominations for its second annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. And Apple TV+ series and movies picked up 24 nominations.

