This week Fubar is the most popular title on Reelgood’s Top 10 list of most streamed shows and/or movies. Succession and Ted Lasso joined the list at number six and number eight as both TV shows ended. And Apple TV+’s Silo is still in the top 10 at number five.

Other shows in the top 10 include: Other shows in the top 10 include: Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (second); From (third); Air (fourth); Shazam: Fury of the Gods (seventh); Missing (ninth); and Jury Duty (10th).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

