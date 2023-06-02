A new retail store, Apple Battersea, has been added to the company’s UK website, with an opening date of Thursday June 15.

As noted by 9to5Mac, the site of the store is a former power station. With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 533 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

Apple is working on plans to expand and revitalize its retail chain, “aiming to push deeper into China and other parts of Asia while overhauling established locations in the US and Europe,” reports Bloomberg.

From the report: Through 2027, the iPhone maker is discussing opening 15 new stores across the Asia-Pacific region, five locations in Europe and the Middle East, and four additional outlets in the US and Canada, according to people with knowledge of the deliberations. The company is also aiming for six revamped or relocated stores in Asia, nine in Europe and 13 in North America, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. In total, the company is proposing 53 new, relocated or remodeled stores through 2027.

