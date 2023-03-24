Clue: The Classic Mystery Game is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Clue: The Classic Mystery Game is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, sadly, for the Mac or Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: THE ORIGINAL HASBRO BOARD GAME – It’s the classic murder mystery! Who did it? With what weapon? In which room? There’s a high-risk party at the mansion and every guest is a suspect. Roll the dice, become a detective and let Clue begin!

• A BRAIN TEASER – Test your detective skills. At the start of each game, Clue will take one suspect, one weapon, and one room card from the deck, and deal the rest to the players. Be the detective and work out what cards are missing!

If you ask: “Was it Colonel Mustard with the Rope in the Drawing Room?”, a player holding the Colonel, the Rope or the Drawing Room must show you their card. Enter every room in search of answers!

• CLUESHEET & HINT SYSTEM – Who committed murder?! Don’t risk letting the criminal escape! Use your virtual Cluesheet companion to make a note of the suspects, weapons and rooms you can eliminate. The ideal companion for every detective: Cluesheet helps you make your deductions, perfect your strategy and solve the mystery.

• FAMILY FRIENDLY – It’s the original family board game by Hasbro, suitable for players 8 years and over. It’s multiplayer fun for kids and adults. With the board game on your mobile and tablet you can take Clue wherever you go! Roll the dice and solve the mystery!

• SINGLE PLAYER – Put your brain to the test against a list of AI murder suspects, online or offline! Choose your character, choose your opponents and let no criminal escape the mansion!

• ONLINE MULTIPLAYER – Play Clue with your friends and find out who’s guilty on mobile, PC or Nintendo Switch! Don’t let distance stop your board game night. Play on the go, or curl up in an armchair and settle down for a night of crime and detective work, wherever you are!

• LOCAL MULTIPLAYER – Play a game of Clue with people from all over the world or create a private multiplayer game to play with your friends and family.

• 10 PREMIUM THEMES – Explore ten different themed boards. Listed under “Editor’s Choice” for the Most Stylish Game, our exclusive original themes are hand crafted by our studio artists.

Clue: The Classic Mystery Game is a multi-player game for ages 12 and up.

