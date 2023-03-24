Noma Dumezweni (“The Undoing”), Gabby Beans (“Succession”) and Sarunas J. Jackson (“Insecure”) have joined the cast of the Apple TV+ limited series, “Presumed Innocent,” reports Deadline.

It’s inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same name and is the story of a murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The book was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 feature starring Harrison Ford in the role Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on.

The cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan and Kingston Rumi Southwick. According to Deadline, here’s who the latest cast additions will play:

° Dumezweni will recur as “Judge Lyttle” a formidable legal mind, she’s been on the bench for decades, and now she’s overseeing one of the most highly publicized trials in Chicago’s recent history.

° Beans will recur as ‘Mya,’ a young and gifted lawyer and recent Yale Law graduate.

° Jackson will recur as “Clifton,” an alluring and magnetic artist/ bartender who distracts Barbara Sabich (Negga) during one of the most difficult times of her life – her husband’s murder trial.

David Kelley will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related