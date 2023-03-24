Pegatron, Apple’s Taiwanese supplier, is in talks to open a second India factory, reports Reuters (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Almost a year ago, it was reported that China’s recent lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19 have made iPhone assembler Pegatron “emphasize” its expansion in other countries.

In April 2022, the company suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to strict COVID-19 protocols, impacting production and deliveries. At the time Pegatron officials said the company would ”emphasize” its expansion plans elsewhere, President Liao Syh-jang told an annual shareholder meeting in Taipei.

In May 2019, the company signed a letter of intent stating it intends to invest 10-15 trillion rupiah (approximately US$695 million to $1 billion) in an Indonesian factory to assemble “chips for Apple smartphones,” In November 2020, the board of Pegatron, Apple’s second largest contract manufacturer, approved an initial investment of approximately US $150 million (Rs 1100 crore) for building manufacturing facilities in India. And in 2021 the company leased half a million square feet of space near Chennai, on the Bay of Bengal in eastern India.

