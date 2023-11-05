In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark says plans to revamp its entire line-up — the iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro — next year.

“Apple could have tried to rush out more new products, but revamped iPads and AirPods aren’t yet ready,” he says. “The company plans to update its entire iPad lineup during 2024. New low-end AirPods are coming next year as well, with a refreshed Pro model following in 2025.

