Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From MacRumors: Apple has indicated that its extended return policy is now in effect for the 2023 holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products that Apple sells, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, accessories, and more.

° From 9to5Mac: “For All Mankind” returns for a fourth season on Apple TV+ next Friday. As a teaser, a new round of pseudo news clips connecting seasons three and four awaits fans of the alt-history sci-fi show.

° From AppleInsider: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple’s shipments of iPhones in China declined more than he expected.

° From iMore: Apple’s CEO made the clearest statement yet about his company’s plans for generative AI. Tim Cook said last week that “we have work going on.”

° From WAMU: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced a new program that will provide Air Tags for residents in certain neighborhoods to put on their cars, making them easier to locate if they get stolen.

° From The Register: Apple tried to avoid regulation in the European Union by making a surprising claim – that it offers not one but three distinct web browsers, all coincidentally named Safari.

° From Media.am: Apple has issued warning letters, this time informing specific individuals in Armenia that a state-sponsored hacking team has targeted them.

