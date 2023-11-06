WaterField Designs has announced the Mason Laptop Crossbody, a minimalist laptop sleeve-crossbody hybrid.
Here are the features, according to the folks at WaterField are:
- Sumptuous full-grain leather, ballistic nylon or waxed canvas, YKK waterproof zippers, and custom metal hardware combine for an elegant aesthetic
- Closed-cell foam and a soft, scratch-free liner cradle the laptop in main compartment
- Reversed water-proof zipper protects laptop from scratches and moisture; slides smoothly
- Interior seam creates protective bumper between the laptop and zipper
- Front pleated zipper pocket organizes meeting essentials with two interior mesh accessory pockets and three pen slots
- Removable 1-inch shoulder strap adjusts easily with a metal camlock
- 1/8” firm foam on sides and bottom of bag protects contents
- Leather bottom adds additional padding
- Handcrafted entirely in San Francisco
The Mason Laptop Crossbody costs US$219 for one that fits 13-14 inch laptops. There’s one for 15-16 laptops for $229.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today