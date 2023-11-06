WaterField Designs has announced the Mason Laptop Crossbody, a minimalist laptop sleeve-crossbody hybrid.

Here are the features, according to the folks at WaterField are:

Sumptuous full-grain leather, ballistic nylon or waxed canvas, YKK waterproof zippers, and custom metal hardware combine for an elegant aesthetic

Closed-cell foam and a soft, scratch-free liner cradle the laptop in main compartment

Reversed water-proof zipper protects laptop from scratches and moisture; slides smoothly

Interior seam creates protective bumper between the laptop and zipper

Front pleated zipper pocket organizes meeting essentials with two interior mesh accessory pockets and three pen slots

Removable 1-inch shoulder strap adjusts easily with a metal camlock

1/8” firm foam on sides and bottom of bag protects contents

Leather bottom adds additional padding

Handcrafted entirely in San Francisco

The Mason Laptop Crossbody costs US$219 for one that fits 13-14 inch laptops. There’s one for 15-16 laptops for $229.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related