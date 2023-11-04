Apple MixC Wenzhou, the company’s first store in the city and the fourth in China’s Zhejiang province, opened November 4.

The new store reflects Apple’s deep commitment to accessible and sustainable design — including universal design elements and plant-based materials — creating an inviting and inclusive space for everyone, says Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

The new store will be supported by over 100 team members. Customers can get personalized shopping advice and support. With configure-to-order options available directly through Apple, Mac customers can select and customize the device to their desired specifications, including the new 24-inch iMac with M3 and MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, available starting Tuesday, November 7.

