New research by VPN provider SurfShark — as noted by WebProNews — says the US government makes the most requests for user data from Big Tech companies than any other jurisdiction in the world. And Apple complies the most.

The company analyzed data requests to Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft by “government agencies of 177 countries between 2013 and 2021.”

SurfShark says the US came in first with 2,451,077 account requests, more than four times the number of Germany, the number two country on the list. The VPN provider says thatApple complies with data requests more than any other company, handing it over 82% of the time.

In contrast, Meta complies 72% of the time, and Google does 71% of the time. Microsoft, on the other hand, pushes back the most among Big Tech companies, only handing data over 68% of the time.

