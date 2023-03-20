According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, the Thai smartphone market declined by 21% ending 2022 with 16.6 million shipments marking the lowest number of units sold in a year since 2014. Shipments fell 23% year over year (YoY) or to 4.2 million units in 4Q22.

However, There was substantial 17% YoY growth in the premium segment (>US$800). Apple was the dominant player in this segment with 79% share, slightly down from 82% in 2021 as Samsung increased its share in the segment with the Galaxy S and Galaxy Fold series

According to IDC, the lack of government stimulus campaigns in 2022 which increased smartphone adoption in the previous year, coupled with the economic and inflationary pressures contributed to the steep decline in shipments, particularly in the entry-level smartphone segment (<US$200) which shrank to 59% of the market, down from 64% a year ago. The average selling price (ASP) increased to US$329, rising 15% YoY in 2022.

The share of 5G smartphones increased to 35% in 2022 compared to 24% in 2021; nevertheless, the volume for 4G to 5G conversion was not comparable to 3G to 4G conversion due to a lack of compelling use cases for consumers and affordability concerns.

Apple sold 24 million iPhones in 2022 for 14.5% market share. That compares to 3.3 million iPhones and 11.4% market share in 2021.

Samsung maintained its lead in Thailand’s smartphone market for the sixth quarter in a row, but its share declined 11% quarter over quarter (QoQ) and 20% YoY. IDC says Samsung had a strong performance in the premium segment with its Galaxy S/Foldable smartphones.

Apple rose to the second spot with an increase of 30% QoQ but a YoY decline of 7%. The new iPhone 14 range was launched in Thailand in September 2023 as opposed to the Q4 launch in the previous years which had led to a much stronger third quarter shipment in 2023.

IDC says the iPhone 14 Pro range continued to perform well over the iPhone 14 range. iPhone 11 continued to do well as did other n-1 and n-2 models as they received price cuts.

