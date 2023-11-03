Apple has promoted Zach Kahn, who previously managed the tech giant’s podcast and audiobooks PR, to lead public relations for content on Vision Pro, reports Variety.

According to his LinkedIn bio, Kahn will head communications for apps, services and entertainment on Apple Vision Pro, which is slated to feature apps for Apple TV and Apple Music when it launches in early 2024.

The US$3,499 (and higher) Spatial Computer is, per Apple, due in “early 2024,” though I suspect “early” means anytime before summer. And the Vision Pro will only be available in limited quantities at first.

Apple hired Kahn, formerly with Vox Media, to head public relations for its podcast business, in December 2019 .

Like this: Like Loading...

Related